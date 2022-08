Local

I-70 EB vehicle fire, all lanes blocked

LATEST: According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the road has cleared.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — I-70 EB has a vehicle on fire between Mohawk Road and Fortville Pike, according to Indiana Department of Transportation.

According to INDOT, the vehicle fire is at mile marker 100.2, which is two minutes west of Greenfield.

All lanes are blocked for the next hour and a half, INDOT says.