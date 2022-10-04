Local

IMPD: 1 person dies in shooting at Irvington apartment building

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed in a shooting Tuesday morning at an Indianapolis apartment building.

Shortly before 6:30, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a shooting at the Irvington Arms Apartments. That’s in the 5300 block of E. Washington Street near Ritter Avenue.

Officers arrived and found one person who had been shot. The victim was pronounced deceased, according to IMPD.

Police have not said what led to the shooting and did not identify any possible suspects.

News 8 has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.