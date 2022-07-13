IMPD: 2 found dead in hot tub; no foul play suspected

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a hot tub on the city’s southeast side.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the 4400 block of Southport Trace Drive at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. That’s near Edgewood Avenue and Gray Road.
Police arrived to find a deceased man and woman.
Officers believe they had been there “for an extended period of time,” according to IMPD.
Foul play is currently not suspected by investigators.
News 8 has reached out to the Marion County Coroner’s Office for more information in the case.