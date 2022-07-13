Local

IMPD: 2 found dead in hot tub; no foul play suspected

by: Kyle Bloyd
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a hot tub on the city’s southeast side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the 4400 block of Southport Trace Drive at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. That’s near Edgewood Avenue and Gray Road.

Police arrived to find a deceased man and woman.

Officers believe they had been there “for an extended period of time,” according to IMPD.

Foul play is currently not suspected by investigators.

News 8 has reached out to the Marion County Coroner’s Office for more information in the case.

