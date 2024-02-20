IMPD: 2 hurt after school bus crash on near east side

The largest school system in Kentucky closed schools August 10 and 11th following what the superintendent called a “transportation disaster” that left some children on buses until just before 10 p.m. on the first day of school. (Photo by Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A school bus monitor and the driver of a passenger vehicle were injured in a Tuesday morning crash on the city’s near east side, Indianapolis police said.

The school bus and vehicle collided just before 8 a.m. at East 21st and Bosart Avenue, just south of Pogues Run Art and Nature Park, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

“The driver of (the) vehicle was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. The bus monitor was transported to an area hospital in stable condition for a complaint of pain,” IMPD said in a release.

There were four children on the bus at the time of the accident. One child was checked out by medics at the scene and released.

All four children were “safely relocated,” IMPD says.

Police did not say which school district owns the bus and no other information was immediately available.