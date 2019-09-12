IMPD: 2 men arrested with more than $2 million of cocaine

by: Staff Reports

Photo of cocaine recovered by IMPD from a semi on I-465. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A Sunday evening traffic stop in Indianapolis resulted in the discovery of more than $2 million worth of cocaine, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said a semi was pulled over on I-465 at the Kentucky Avenue exit on Sept. 8 just after 9:15 p.m. for a traffic violation.

IMPD said the driver and the passenger, 57-year-old Gurindes Sing and 55-year-old Jagdev Sanda, gave officers inconsistent information that didn’t match up with the truck’s log.

(Photo of Gurindes Sing (right) and Jagdev Sanda. Provided Photo/IMPD)

A subsequent search of the semi revealed 88 kilos of cocaine, worth approximately $2.1 million.

Sing and Sanda were taken into custody.

