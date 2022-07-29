Local

IMPD: 64-year-old man shot, killed during possible home invasion

LATEST: The Marion County Coroner’s Office on Friday identified the man who died in the West 34th Street shooting as Steve Sheppard Jr., 64.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fatal shooting early Friday morning was likely the result of a home invasion, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly after 4 a.m., police were called to a home in the 900 block of West 34th Street. That’s just off of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street and across from Crown Hill Cemetery.

Officers arrived and found a man inside the residence who had been shot. He died at the scene.

“Preliminary information suggests this resulted from a home invasion or burglary,” IMPD said in a statement.

IMPD says the homeowner is cooperating with investigators.

Police were also investigating a Friday morning shooting outside a gas station near North High School Road and 38th Street. The victim is in critical condition, according to IMPD.

Both shootings remain under investigation.