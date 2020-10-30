IMPD changing policy on use of chemical agents after ACLU lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is changing a policy after a lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union.

The lawsuit was filed following the downtown riots in May.

The agreement between Black Lives Matter, individual protesters, and the City of Indianapolis, limits IMPD’s use of chemical agents against protesters. The agreement prohibits “chemicals and other riot control agents” from being used against people engaged in passive resistance or peaceful protest.”

All IMPD officers will be instructed on the agreement.

“Our right to raise our voices loudly and peacefully, to confront our government, is the hallmark of our democracy,” said Ken Falk with ACLU.

Also according to the agreement, before chemical or other weapons can be used against crowds, announcements to disperse must be made to give people an opportunity to do so.