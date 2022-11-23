Local

IMPD, church prepare for lighting of ‘world’s largest Christmas tree’ on Monument Circle

What's called "the world's largest Christmas tree" is shown Nov. 29, 2021, on the Soldiers & Sailors Monument on Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/Gregg Montgomery)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Festive holiday music played Wednesday as crews continued to set up for the Circle of Lights at Monument Circle.

The 60th annual lighting of what’s been called “the world’s largest Christmas tree” will be Friday night on the Soldiers & Sailors Monument.

Andrew L. Ward and his family of five walked around the Circle as he remembered what the event represented when he grew up: “the warmth of the holiday season.”

He’s looking forward to experiencing that same warmth this year: “Help mark the passage of time, changing of the seasons and the spirit.”

Part of that spirit is going to come from Christ Church Cathedral on Monument Circle. Its Latino choir, Coro Latinoamericano, will perform Friday, and members of their choir school will also be performing.

“We love it when the Circle’s full of vitality and when there are people here, just makes it so much more of a festive occasion, so we’re looking forward to having a lot of people downtown,” said Mariann Scott with the Christ Church Cathedral.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday told News 8 that officers are ready to keep people safe at the lighting of the monument.

“We’re looking forward to another fun night,” said IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook, a department spokeswoman.

IMPD expects attendance to reach levels experienced before the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020. Cook said that IMPD is “going to have extra officers downtown.

“We’re going to have extra officers in the event, monitoring any type of threat any type of violence that may come in.”

IMPD says anyone coming to the event should plan on where they are going to park because street parking will be limited in the immediate vicinity of Monument Circle.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday, with the lighting of the monument at 8 p.m. Friday.