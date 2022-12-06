Local

IMPD detectives bust truck driver hauling 286 pounds of cocaine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An investigation by Indianapolis police led to the arrest of a Texas man accused of hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine through central Indiana.

On Nov. 30, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Interdiction detectives got a tip that a shipment of drugs would be passing through Marion County, IMPD said in a statement Tuesday.

Investigators located the suspect vehicle, a semitruck, on Interstate 70 in Hendricks County, a few miles from the Plainfield exit.

Officers pulled the truck over for a traffic stop and IMPD narcotics K-9 Mina detected the smell of narcotics coming from the truck’s trailer and cab, IMPD says.

As the investigation continued, police received a search warrant for the semi-tractor and trailer.

IMPD detectives searched the trailer and found approximately 130 kilograms — or 286.6 pounds — of suspected cocaine.

The cocaine had an estimated street value of $13 million, IMPD says.

The driver of the semitruck, 50-year-old Mauro Alonzo-Vargas of Ennis, Texas, was arrested and sent to the Hendricks County Jail.

The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a charging decision.

“This investigation indicates the great work of our Interdiction Detectives and the partnerships they have formed with other agencies to locate and remove illegal narcotics off the streets. IMPD continues to dedicate resources to combat crime with technology and the support of our community,” IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said in a statement.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.