Local

IMPD: Dog owners stab adopted dog to death; 2nd canine sought

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two of four people involved in torturing a dog to death were arrested Saturday, according to court documents released Thursday.

Police said Thursday they’re searching for a second dog who they believe to be in danger.

According to court documents, a group of four people adopted two dogs named Deron and King from Indianapolis Animal Care Services in July. Police say they’re still searching for the second dog named King.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers received a call around 3 p.m. that four people were choking a dog with a bag over the dog’s head. It happened on the 700 block of North Bosart Avenue.

Police say when they arrived, they found two women, Denita Hughes, and Sierra Makin, and one man on the porch of the home, Clifford Massey. Police say they knocked on the door of the home and no one answered, but they heard dogs barking inside. Officers say they told all three that someone called police about a dog. After telling them this, Massey replied “Yeah, I don’t know,” according to police.

Police say witnesses told them the group place the dog in a dumpster behind the home. Police then told Hughes what witnesses said. After telling her, Hughes shrugged her shoulders and told police she “can’t have dogs at her house.”

After further investigation, they found a grey trash can at the edge of the alley behind the house. Officers found grey trash bags on top of the trash can. After tearing the bags open, they found a “Pitbull type dog” inside, dead with blood on its back.

Once officers found the dog, they went back to the front porch where the three were standing. Officers attempted to arrest Makin as she tried going back into the house, but she resisted by punching and biting one of the officers in the arm. During the arrest, another man, Zech Tomsen, came out the house and hit an officer in the back of the head. Both Makin and Tomsen were arrested.

Other witnesses told police they saw Tomsen stabbing the dog with a knife while the dog was hanging from its’ leash on the porch.

Makin faces charges of battery and resisting law enforcement. Tomsen faces charges of torturing an animal, battery, and resisting law enforcement.

Tomsen has an initial court date set for Friday. An initial court date is set for Makin on Oct. 17.

Police have not located Hughes and Massey. They are encouraged to turn themselves in or anyone with information on their whereabouts can call 911 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-8477.