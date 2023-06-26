Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD kicks off second annual Teen Academy

by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department kicked off its second annual Teen Academy Summer Program on Monday.

The free program aims to bridge the gap between law enforcement and youth while exposing teens between the ages of 12 to 14 to a career in law enforcement.

Those attending the program will learn about crime lab investigations, conflict resolution, and physical fitness.

The week-long program will end with a Friday graduation ceremony and dinner.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indiana named 3rd best state...
Indiana News /
Biden says the US and...
National News /
Atlantic Road in Noblesville closed...
Local News /
Marion Co. Prosecutor to host...
Local News /
Suspect pleads guilty in attack...
National News /
GALLERY: Hoosiers share photos of...
Weather Stories /
The Wagner insurrection is over,...
International News /
Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill wins...
Sports /