IMPD: Man in critical condition after hit by vehicle on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was taken to an Indianapolis hospital Friday morning after he was hit by a vehicle outside a school on the city’s northeast side.

Just after 6:30 a.m., medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a pedestrian struck near Heritage Christian School. That’s in the 6400 block of 75th Street near Binford Boulevard.

“Officers arrived and quickly learned that an adult male crossed in the middle of the street, and was struck by a vehicle,” IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook said in a statement.

The man, whose name has not been shared by police, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to Cook.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, Cook says.

Classes at Heritage Christian School are on a two-hour delay Friday, according to a message sent to parents provided to News 8. Students on buses or on campus may stay at the school.