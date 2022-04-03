Local

IMPD: Missing 21-year-old man found safe

UPDATE: The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday that 21-year-old Seth Retz has been located and is safe.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a missing 21-year-old man.

Seth Retz was last seen in 9300 block of Stonebridge Drive on Friday. Police say he may be wearing pajama or dress pants along with black and white tennis shoes.

Retz is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

IMPD says he is unfamiliar with the area and may need help getting back home.

Anyone with information about Retz should call 911 or the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.