IMPD needs help locate man missing since May 10

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police need help to find a man missing since May 10.

64-year-old Robert Lee Ward Jr. was last seen in the 1000 block of Groff Avenue, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. That’s in the area just southeast of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway near the intersection of 10th Street and Tibbs Avenue.

Police say Ward last had contact with his family more than two weeks ago when he stated he was in the downtown Indianapolis area.

He was last seen wearing a gold T-shirt, black winter coat, dark blue jogging pants, black tennis shoes, and possibly holding a plastic shopping bag full of clothes.

Ward was described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-326-6160.