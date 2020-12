IMPD: Pedestrian in critical condition, believed to have been struck by vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has been hospitalized after possibly being struck by a vehicle on the city’s northeast side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called the the 7900 block of E. 82nd St. at 6:40 a.m. That’s just east of Hague Road.

IMPD says the victim was sent to a hospital in critical condition.

No other information has been released.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.