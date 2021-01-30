IMPD searches for missing 39-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police detectives are seeking help to find a missing 39-year-old woman.

Sara Marie Spurr was last seen Thursday in the 6700 block of Cordova Drive. That’s a residential area northeast of the intersection of West Southport Road and South Mooresville Road on the city’s southwest side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department describe Spurr as 6 feet and 180 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark gray, zip-up jacket; black sweatpants; and greyish blue Sperry shoes. She also has tattoos on her right arm and her right leg.

Anyone who knows Spurr’s whereabouts should call the IMPD missing persons unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.