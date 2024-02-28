IMPD: Second dog involved in deadly east side attack captured

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The second dog involved in an attack on the east side that fatally injured an 85-year-old man has been taken into custody.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced the capture in a post on X Wednesday.

IMPD officers were called around 9:55 a.m. on Jan. 30 on a report of an aggressive dog attacking a person in the 2300 block of North Kenyon Street. That’s west of the I-70 interchange for Shadeland Avenue on the east side of Indianapolis.

Officers arrived to find the man, identified as Willie Mundine, with multiple dog bites. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Investigators say the 85-year-old had come outside when he heard dogs fighting, and was then attacked by the dogs.

IMPD says an officer fired a weapon toward the dogs, hitting one.

Animal control officers were called to the home on Kenyon Street to assist officers with the pit bulls involved in the attack. They impounded the dog shot by police.

IMPD said on Wednesday that both police officers and animal control officers with Indianapolis Animal Care Services successfully found the second dog involved in the attack. They did not specify where the dog was located.

IACS shared this with News 8 in a statement: “Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) and IMPD East District officers did locate and impound a dog that a witness confirmed as the second dog involved in the late-January incident. The dog was safely taken into custody by IACS. At this time, there is no known threat to the community. We are currently unable to provide additional details, as this is an open and active investigation.”

Officials did not say if the dog that was shot by police was still in custody.

