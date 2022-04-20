Local

Indiana Criminal Justice Institute issues 4/20 warning for drivers

People driving down the street in Indianapolis, Indiana on April 19, 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For some people, April 20 is just another day. But for others, it’s 4/20, a day to take part in recreational marijuana use.

Devon McDonald, the executive director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, says the institute understands some people are going to use marijuana, even though it’s illegal under state and federal law. McDonald says the institute just wants to reduce the number of people who get out on the roads after using the drug.

“We understand it’s out there, we understand folks are using it. We just ask that if you are going to choose to use it, or eat an edible or smoke marijuana — or another drug — that you stay off the road and don’t get behind the wheel,” McDonald said.

Through ICJI’s Traffic Safety Division, more than 50 police departments in Indiana have a tool called the SoToxa Mobile Test System at their disposal.

The SoToxa test can detect the presence of THC and five other drugs — amphetamine, benzodiazepines, cocaine, methamphetamine, and opiates — in a sample of fluid from someone’s mouth.

“It’s really quick, it takes about 5 minutes and there’s immediate results,” McDonald said.

Right now, the SoToxa test is not evidentiary, meaning it can’t be used as evidence in court to help determine if someone was driving while impaired. But, the test can help officers establish probable cause during a traffic stop. It’s just another tool to keep the roads safe, according to McDonald.

“If it’s gonna happen, lets be smart about it, lets stay off the roads. Let’s save our lives, let’s save other people’s lives.”

Recreational marijuana use is legal in Illinois, Michigan, and 16 other states, but McDonald says that doesn’t matter when it comes to getting behind the wheel.

“We understand, say, if you go to Michigan, it’s legal in Michigan, it’s legal in Illinois…however, impaired driving is not,” McDonald said. “And that’s key to understand. No matter where you are, impaired driving is illegal.”