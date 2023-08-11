Indiana data breach impacts over 744,000 Medicaid members

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced Friday that a security breach exposed personal information for more than 744,000 Indiana Medicaid recipients.

The FSSA says software used by a contractor, Maximum Health Services, experienced a security breach that exposed certain personal information of Indiana Medicaid members.

The names, addresses, case numbers, and Medicaid numbers of more than 744,000 members were exposed, which occurred in the MOVEit application. According to a release, the Social Security numbers of four additional Medicaid members were impacted.

FSSA stated that the MOVEit application breach affected companies and organizations worldwide in late May.

Maximus is contacting all Medicaid members affected with information and options for credit monitoring. Anyone with questions or additional information should contact 833-919-4749.