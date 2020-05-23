Indiana Grown: JohnTom’s Barbecue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every Saturday News 8 highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This weekend we have got to talk about barbecue.

Lathay Peagues and Rodney Robinson, co-owners of JohnTom’s Barbecue, stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about their famous barbecue sauce.

Peagues’ grandfather, John Tom Branson, had a secret sauce. Peagues says Branson didn’t write the recipe down and took it to the grave with him. Ever since Peagues has been working to recreate his grandpa’s barbecue sauce.

“Along the way, we came up with JohnTom’s Barbecue,” said Peagues.

A variety of sauces are available for purchase on the shop’s website and at a variety of stores. Their best seller is their “Sneaky Hot” sauce that starts off sweet, then gradually brings the heat.

