Local

Indiana Grown: JohnTom’s Barbecue

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every Saturday News 8 highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This weekend we have got to talk about barbecue.

Lathay Peagues and Rodney Robinson, co-owners of JohnTom’s Barbecue, stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about their famous barbecue sauce.

Peagues’ grandfather, John Tom Branson, had a secret sauce. Peagues says Branson didn’t write the recipe down and took it to the grave with him. Ever since Peagues has been working to recreate his grandpa’s barbecue sauce.

“Along the way, we came up with JohnTom’s Barbecue,” said Peagues.

A variety of sauces are available for purchase on the shop’s website and at a variety of stores. Their best seller is their “Sneaky Hot” sauce that starts off sweet, then gradually brings the heat.

Click the videos to learn more.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Photographer raises money for Nashville Humane Association with series of pooch porch portraits

National /

Holiday amid pandemic: Americans divided on how to respond

Coronavirus /

ISDH: 513 additional positive COVID-19 cases; 21 more Hoosiers die

Coronavirus /

Great Day TV: Tamika Catchings wins 2020 Amplifier Award

Local /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.