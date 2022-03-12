Local

Indiana Grown: New Age Provisions Farms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guest is Demario Vitalis, the owner of New Age Provisions Farms on East 10th Street in Indianapolis.

New Age Provisions, founded in 2018, specializes in commercial hydroponic farming. It is the first Indiana company to farm inside a shipping container.

NAP received its first Greenery container farm in June 2020. Today, the company is working to put its produces in restaurants and households across Indianapolis.

“We farm inside of a shipping container with a method called hydroponic farming. And what that is is farming without soil. So, essentially, we put the nutrients inside the water and that’s how the plants get their nutrients to grow,” Vitalis said. “Growing inside of a shipping container allows you to control your environment. It gives you a central benefit over traditional farming because we’re able to farm all year round. We’re able to grow and have control of our environment.”

You can purchase products online from the New Age Provisions website and on Market Wagon.