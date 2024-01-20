Indiana Grown: Tipton County Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Erin Shockley with the Tipton County Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market join News 8 at Daybreak.

Host to a wide variety of local vendors, the farmers’ market prides itself on providing homegrown, homemade, and handcrafted goods to its visitors. The market also hosts many local musicians and food trucks.

Shockley talks more about the 4th annual winter farmers’ market, which is 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. every Saturday at the Tipton County 4-H Fairgrounds, and gives a preview of the market’s variety of goods.

“For our winter market, we have everything from honey to mushrooms to natural soaps, (like) goat’s milk soaps, baked bread, cookies, woodworking, jewelry – I mean, we have a little bit of everything,” Shockley said.

The farmers’ market also works to support local nonprofits, and Shockley says every visit to the market feels like she’s learning something new about the community.

“It truly is a real community with our vendors and patrons, but then we spill out into our own community,” she said. “We love hosting other nonprofits to help benefit and let them reach other people in the community.”

Shockley also says it’s awesome to see these connections form from the market. “Everybody gets to learn a little something about you and how you’re growing it or how you’re making it. It really does make that genuine connection with the maker or the grower,” she said.

The Tipton County Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market also runs from 9 a.m. to noon during the spring and summer, and is held in downtown Tipton by the courthouse.

Follow the market on Facebook and Instagram