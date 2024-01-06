Indiana Grown: Veterans in Farming

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Phillip Lennon with Celtic Glen Heritage Livestock and Darin Chapman with Farm Delicious join News 8 Daybreak to tell more about Veterans IN Farming.

Veterans IN Farming is an organization committed to supporting Veterans and their families by providing them with mentorship so they can be successful in homesteading, farming, ranching, and agriculture.

Lennon and Chapman share with News 8 what led to them realizing they wanted to use farming as a way to support other Veterans, as well as what the program offers to Vets.

Additionally, the men share more about a workshop that the organization is having at FairOaks Farm from Jan. 19 – 21.

To learn more about Veterans IN Farming, visit their website, Facebook, and watch the full interview above.

