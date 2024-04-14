Search
Indiana Guitar Show runs through this weekend

Guitars on display in a guitar shop. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Colin Baillie
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Guitar Show is striking chords with many at the Hendricks County Fair Grounds this weekend through Sunday.

Music enthusiasts will be able to buy, sell, and trade not only guitars but a wide array of their favorite instruments.  National dealers will also be on hand to evaluate musical instruments.

The Indiana Guitar Show is a national guitar show. It’s the largest gathering of musicians in Indiana, they meet once in April, and once in September. 

The show on Sunday runs from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. You can find ticket information here

If you are a dealer, you do need to fill out paperwork for the event. A link to that can be found here.

