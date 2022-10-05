Local

Indiana National Guard to be reimbursed $130K after Florida declines help following hurricane

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana National Guard says that Florida will reimburse $130,000 after soldiers sent to Florida to help with hurricane relief were turned away.

More than a dozen Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division’s aviation brigade returned to Indiana after the Florida National Guard turned away their help.

“The total cost to fly the helicopters to Fort Rucker, Alabama and back, including crew pay, meals, and lodging, was approximately $130,000. Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard,” said Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry.

Lowry did not confirm who made the final decision to send the soldiers back.