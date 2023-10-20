Indiana State Fair announces 2024 theme

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s not too early to begin thinking about the upcoming Indiana State Fair.

Officials unveiled Friday their 2024 theme: “The Art & Nature of Fun, presented by Newfields.”

2024 is the state fair’s 167th year, which will return on Aug. 2-Aug. 18.

“We are thrilled to preview next year’s theme just months after wrapping our 2023 marquee event,” said Cindy Hoye, executive director of the Indiana State Fair. “The art & nature theme reflects our commitment to bringing together the creativity of art and the wonders of nature to inspire and engage our visitors. We are so grateful for our neighbors at Newfields and are beyond thrilled to bring our community together and create a true Hoosier Masterpiece next summer.”

Newfields is an internationally renowned art institution with 152 acres of beautiful park and gardens. They are a presenting partner of the 2024 Indiana State Fair. “The partnership between Newfields and the Indiana State Fair will provide multiple new, unique experiences that will leave a lasting impression on fairgoers next summer,” organizers said in a news release.

“Newfields is excited and proud to be the presenting sponsor of the 2024 Indiana State Fair. It is an honor to be a part of what the fair does best showcasing what makes our state a wonderful place to live, work, and play. The Indiana State Fair is a staple summer destination. Everyone visiting the fairgrounds during the state’s largest attended event has the opportunity to engage in exceptional experiences, something Newfields commits to in everything we do,” said Colette Pierce Burnette, Newfields President & CEO. “Newfields’ mission is to enrich lives through exceptional experiences with art and nature. This partnership is a wonderful opportunity for us to bring the beauty and magic of Newfields to the wider community, celebrating all things Indiana.”

For more information on the 2024 event, visit the Indiana State Fair website. Further details on what guests can expect for next summer will be unveiled in the coming months.