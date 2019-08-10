Indiana State Fair cheese sculpture unveiled

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re heading to the Indiana State Fair this weekend, you’ll have plenty to enjoy, including a cheesy new sculpture and a chance to see some of the WISH-TV team.

This year’s sculpture, with the theme “Dairy farmer superhero,” made its debut on Friday.

Sarah Kauffman, who has been carving cheese at the fair for 14 years, spent more than 350 hours carving the creation with help from some Herron High School students.

They used one ton of cheese from Pace Dairy in Crawfordsville, the most cheese ever used. At the end of the fair, the sculpture will be recycled into green energy.