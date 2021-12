Local

Indiana Task Force 1 deployed to Kentucky to help search effort following tornadoes

Members of Indiana Task Force 1 are shown in a photo tweeted July 11, 2021, while they were deployed at the Surfside, Florida, condo collapse. (Photo Provided/Indiana Task Force 1/Twitter)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Task Force 1 was activated Saturday morning to help with search and rescue efforts in Kentucky following the tornadoes overnight.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday morning he believes at least 50 people were killed in the state.

Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith said 45 Task Force 1 members will depart at 3 p.m. Saturday.