Indianapolis church holds memorial service for those lost to gun violence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A church on Indy’s north side offered prayers for peace Sunday as it hosted a gun violence memorial service.

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church on West 86th Street invited the community to join and remember those who lost their lives to gun violence last year.

The pastor at St. Luke’s, as well as chaplains with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, spoke about the increase in violence.

Katie Boldoc, an organizer for the event, shared her expressions of grief and sorrow over the violence.

“Ever since I was little I’ve had school shooter drills, which is why I have gotten sick of these drills. Why has this not changed? Why is my school still not safe? It’s little things like this that can help. I try to do what I can,” she said.

The church says 171 people died last year due to gun violence.

