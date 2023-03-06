Indianapolis Int’l Airport wins Best Airport in North America for 11th year in a row

Travelers move through the concourse at Indianapolis International Airport in Indianapolis, Indiana, on March 3, 2023. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis International Airport is celebrating another remarkable achievement.

The airport has been named the Best Airport in North America for the 11th consecutive year. The title is awarded annually by the Airports Council International-North America to the airport with the best customer experience as part of its Airport Service Quality Awards.

The ASQ awards recognize the achievements of airports of different sizes and different regions of the world.

The best airport designation is based on survey input from passengers on 30 key performance indicators, including:

Ease of finding your way to and from the airport

Passenger check-in and baggage check

Shopping and dining facilities

Security checkpoints

Overall cleanliness

Airport leaders say the facility’s staff has been dedicated to providing consistent and high-quality customer service, which has set the bar high for other airports.

Mario Rodriguez, the executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority, says he is proud of the employees at the airport who made the award possible.

“It’s a huge accomplishment. It’s really a manifestation of the dedication that our staff puts into everything that they do. We have the best staff in North America. It serves all of our clients and the community. All of these travelers benefit from our people being thoughtful, high-level professionals and giving the community everything, they need when it comes to travel,” Rodriguez said.

The Indianapolis International Airport has more than 11,000 employees, including Lindsay Rozzel.

Rozzel is a police sergeant at the airport, a K-9 handler, and part of the public safety team that helps keep the airport safe and secure.

“My favorite thing about being a police officer [at IND] with the dog is bridging the gap between myself and a stranger – just because everybody loves dogs,” Rozzel said in a statement.

Hafedh Khemir is a 2016 Visit Indy ROSE Award recipient and a chauffeur for the Indy airport parking team. He greets passengers on the airport electric shuttle buses.

“I love people, and I like to drive and both of them make like a perfect combination for me,” Khemir said. “Every human has unlimited kindness and it’s free. And just being the best airport in North America once is a great thing, but eleven years in a row? It is fantastic.”

The airport is looking for more employees. Visit IND.com/Careers to look at available positions.

In 2021, the Indianapolis International Airport served 7.1 million travelers. The airport is home to the world’s second-largest FedEx operation and the nation’s eighth-largest cargo facility.

Visit the airport’s website to learn more.