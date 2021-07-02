Local

Indianapolis prepares for July 4 fireworks show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The City of Indianapolis is preparing for the big Fourth of July fireworks show on Sunday. Fireworks will begin being installed at the new launch pad on Saturday morning.

Photo of fireworks setup. (WISH Photo/Hanna Mordoh)

After 50 years of shooting fireworks downtown off the Regions Tower, the Indianapolis fireworks show is moving to the top of the 500 North Meridian Street building, which sits on the corner of North Meridian Street and Michigan Street.

The show had to move from its traditional location due to residential development within the Regions Tower building. In April, officials announced Indianapolis-based Emmis Communications Corp. handed over control of the popular Fourth of July fireworks event in downtown Indianapolis to Downtown Indy Inc. The new location for the fireworks was first announced in early June.

Last year’s show was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions, and, while the fireworks are coming back this year, a large festival will not accompany the display.

Melrose Pyrotechnics, a company known for its work during the Super Bowl in Indianapolis, will put on the 21-minute show on Sunday night. Music will be simulcasted from local radio stations.

Some possible locations to watch the fireworks near the 500 North Meridian Street building: the American Legion Mall, University Park and along the north stretch of the Indianapolis Cultural Trail.

Officials anticipate anywhere from 50,000 to 100,000 people to watch the show.

Parking will be free downtown on the Fourth of July, and the show is expected to begin at 10 p.m. Sunday.

Law enforcement wants to remind spectators that no fireworks can be used at the event outside of the show and that viewers should not stop on the interstate or in traffic to try to get a good view.