Indianapolis residents react to governor’s new ‘stay at home’ order

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana is one of at least 13 states with a shutdown order as Gov. Eric Holcomb is asking Hoosiers to hunker down for the next two weeks.

Downtown Indianapolis is one of many places that will continue to look like a ghost town. The governor’s order is taking effect just as some people were hoping things could go back to normal.

“I don’t like it, but I’ll get prepared for it the best I can,” said local Jeremy Lawson. “I’ll try and get through it the best I can; that’s all I can do.”

The mandatory stay-at-home order starts at 11:59 pm Tuesday and ends April 7. Some visitors in Indianapolis told News 8 they want to travel back home before it begins.

“My flight keeps getting canceled. I have a child to get home to, so I want to be able to get home tomorrow,” said one resident.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Marion County Public Health Department are also pushing the order.

“The governor thinks ahead, good precautions, he’s worried about the citizens, worried about the people. It’s good to know,” said a resident.

The order allows people to travel only for mandatory work and essential needs. Carry-out of food and alcohol is still allowed at bars and restaurants.

One DoorDash delivery driver, Iquella Fraizer, said she’s looking forward to the rise in calls.

“They’re protecting all of us. They’ve left us hand sanitizers and we can also get gloves. They have lowered the contact in delivery where we’re allowed to leave the person’s food on the porch and they can come out and get it so we don’t have any contact with them,” said Fraizer.

The order is forcing people to social distance themselves from others as it’s something everyone will have to get used to for sometime.

“We’re learning from all of this. We’re not used to social distance one way or another. We like to gather and have parties, go clubbing, but it is what it is,” said another resident.

Timeline of coronavirus in Indiana