Indianapolis Zoo is saying goodbye to winter with the xZOOberance Spring Festival

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It may still sometimes feel like winter, but you can celebrate spring at the Indianapolis Zoo.

The zoo’s annual xZOOberance Spring Festival is officially underway. It features activities running from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday – Sunday through April 14.

xZOOberance activities will be held at the Bicentennial Pavilion. According to Zoo leaders, the events will be buzzing with live music and dancing, along with spring-centric art and fun activities.

New this year is the Blooming Cottage, where xZOOberance guests will be able to combine their green thumb with their creativity with the zoo’s fun flower sorting activities.

Visitors will also have the opportunity for plenty of photo opportunities. There will be larger-than-life flowers, humming birds and pinwheels. There will also be opportunities for family photos at the zoo’s Fly with the Butterflies photo op.

xZOOberance will also include encounter zoo animals including goats and chickens.

If you’ve always wanted to be like an animal, you’ll be able to stretch out with animal-inspired yoga.

You’ll be able to balance on one leg like a flamingo, spring your wings like a macaw and kids can learn how to do the bee dance and test their skills at a game of pollen toss.

The price of the spring festival is included with admission and free for zoo members.

Click here for more information from the Indianapolis Zoo.