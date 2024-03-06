INDOT planning major construction project for I-465 and US 31 on north side

Logo for the Indiana Department of Transportation. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Transportation via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Transportation is providing advanced notice of the procurement of its first project to be delivered using the Construction Manager General Contractor delivery method.

The Interchange Modification Project for US-31 and I-465 in Hamilton County includes the modification of the I-465/US-31 north interchange, seven bridge deck overlays, and related work on US 31 from I-465 to 116th Street in Carmel. The project will increase capacity for west to north and east to north movements to create better traffic flow and enhance safety.

INDOT anticipates beginning the procurement by issuing a Request for Proposals in spring 2024. Information for prospective proposers will be available on the Doing Business with INDOT: Request for Proposals webpage.

A qualifications-based selection process will be used to award the CMGC contract. Selection will be based on INDOT’s evaluation of proposals and interviews.

The CMGC delivery method includes two project phases, the preconstruction phase and the construction phase. INDOT encourages all contractors interested in the project to review the draft Alternative Delivery Manual and other information related to CMGC on the INDOT Alternative Delivery webpage.

CMGC is a delivery method in which design and construction are delivered under two separate agreements, one agreement with a professional services consultant, and one agreement with a construction manager/general contractor. The designer performs preliminary engineering and develops a project design and specifications of the project. The CMGC contractor performs services under the preconstruction and construction phases.