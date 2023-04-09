INDOT: State Road 267 restrictions starting Sunday

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Road closures along State Road 267 begin Sunday, April 9, according to a statement made by the Indiana Department of Transportation on March 28.

The restrictions will directly affect the State Road 267 and Interstate 65 interchange near Whitestown.

INDOT says the construction is part of a multi-million dollar plan to place Diamond interchanges along these roads. Various lanes of State Road 267 will be closed off for crews to complete pavement stripping and asphalt work on the project.

INDOT says in a release that the construction will continue until late June. One lane in both directions will be operational.

The construction also includes restrictions on County Road 550 and I-65 interchange, which INDOT says will be open by late June, as well.