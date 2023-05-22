INDOT to host public information meeting on future of US 30 and 31 corridors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Transportation will host public information meetings in June as it continues the Planning and Environment Linkages studies along U.S. 30 and 31 corridors in northern Indiana.

The meetings will dive into ProPEL U.S. 30 and U.S. 31, which is an environmental study that INDOT says will assess innovative ways to renovate roadways while prioritizing community needs.

According to INDOT, these studies span 180 miles across 12 counties and include U.S. 30 from Valparaiso to the Indiana/Ohio state line (excluding I-69 and I-469 around Fort Wayne), as well as U.S. 31 between Hamilton County and Plymouth (excluding the Kokomo bypass.)

The first meeting will be held on June 5 at Argos High School.

List of public information meetings that will be held

U.S. 30 West: U.S. 30 East:

Monday, June 5, 2023 Thursday, June 8, 2023

5-7 p.m. ET 5-7 p.m. ET

Argos High School New Haven Community Center

500 Yearick St. 7500 IN-930 East

Argos, IN 46051 Fort Wayne, IN 46803

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Tuesday, June 13, 2023

5-7 p.m. CT 5-7 p.m. ET

Tri-Township Schools Indian Springs Middle School

309 School Dr. 1962 IN-9

Wanatah, IN 46390 Columbia City, IN 46725

U.S. 31 North: U.S. 31 South:

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Wednesday, June 14, 2023

5-7 p.m. ET 5-7 p.m. ET

Rochester Community High School Tipton County Fairgrounds Auditorium

1645 S. Park Rd. 1200 S. Main St.

Rochester, IN 46975 Tipton, IN 46072

Thursday, June 15, 2023

5-7 p.m. ET

Pipe Creek Elementary School

3036 W. 400 S.

Peru, IN 46970