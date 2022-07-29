Local

Indy Animal Care Services hosting Friday ‘super pet’ adoption event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Are you looking to make your house a forever home? You might want to meet some of the “super pets” up for adoption at Indianapolis Animal Care Services.

Indy ACS will host a free adoption event Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the shelter on South Harding Street.

Anyone interested in adopting a cat or dog is asked to submit a pre-adoption application. The shelter says this will speed up the adoption process.

Visit the Indy ACS Petfinder page to see animals looking for a forever home.