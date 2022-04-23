Local

Indy Animal Care Services hosting special adoption event Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Anyone looking to turn their house into a “furever” home is invited to a special adoption event Saturday at Indianapolis Animal Care Services.

Right now, there are more animals at Indy ACS than the shelter has the staff to care for, making Saturday’s Picnic with Paws event even more important.

The event runs from noon to 5 p.m. at the shelter on South Harding Street. To adopt an animal, you must arrive before 5 p.m.

There will be dogs in the outdoor runs, ready to meet adopters, if the weather is good. If there is inclement weather, adopters can meet dogs indoors.

Cat adopters will visit with cats in the cat rooms inside the shelter.

Goodie bags will be handed out to the first 20 cat adopters and the first 30 dog adopters.

Adoptions are free. A list of adoptable animals can be found at the Indy ACS Petfinder page.