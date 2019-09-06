Indy Blue Crew raising money for Ronald McDonald House

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Blue Crew Fan Club is raising money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana.

The charity event starts September 8 at 1:00 pm.

The Indy Blue Crew and The Tap Brewery on Mass Avenue are partnering for the event. They are releasing a new beer specially made for the Indy Blue Crew called “Blue Crew 12th Man”.

During the entire season, The Tap will be donating 25 cents per beer to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana.

Jim Beam will also be donating 50 cents per cocktail of their “Effen Horsepower” for the month of September.

The Indy Blue Crew officially organized their Indianapolis Colts fan club in 1999 and membership in the organization has grown over the years.

The Indy Blue Crew have partnered with several groups over the past 21 years supporting various causes.

In addition to the donations at The Tap, the Blue Crew will collect cash and tangible donations throughout the season at the tailgate location on South Street for children at Ronald McDonald House.

The money will be used to purchase toys and books for kids living in the houses.

Items can be dropped off at the fire truck beginning with the first regular season home game on 9/22/19 and will continue through the December 1 home game against Tennessee.

