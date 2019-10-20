Indy Fall Bridal Show showcases wedding trends, tips and fashion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 80 businesses are trying to help engaged couples in Indiana get to the altar in style.

The Indianapolis Fall Bridal Show is put on for more than just the bride.

The one-day expo is designed for the groom, friends and family too.

It’s all hosted by Perfect Wedding Guide Indianapolis which has been in operation for 20 years.

“October has become the second most popular month in the state of Indiana for weddings second only to June,” said Tammy Pisocky with Perfect Wedding Guide Indianapolis.

The Fall Bridal Show will feature complimentary champagne, samplings from local caterers, wedding vendors, a photo booth and giveaways.

It will also focus on current wedding trends and cost-saving tips.

“We are seeing a lot of people transforming what the barn look has been, which has been very trendy, but giving it a chic look. We’re seeing some of the old traditions coming back and getting a little face lift,” added Tammy.

Saturday’s bridal show opens at the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door or online at a discounted price.

