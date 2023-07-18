Indy Jazz Fest announces 2023 performers, theme

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Jazz Foundation is celebrating 25 years of the Indy Jazz Fest with a “Looking Back, Looking Forward” theme for this year’s fest.

The celebration is set for September 18 to 30 and will feature Grammy Award winners Boney James, Sheila E., Stanley Clarke, Kurt Elling, and Pat Metheny.

The artists will perform at varying Indianapolis venues during the celebration. A finale event is set for Sept. 30 at the TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park.

Tickets for all of the shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. To see the event schedule and purchase tickets, click here.

“The ability to offer a wide range of jazz styles during Indy Jazz Fest meets the core mission of

the Indianapolis Jazz Foundation in attracting new audiences to the jazz idiom,” Indy Jazz

Fest Director David Allee said. “This year’s festival blends the best of outdoor and indoor venues

and we’re excited to host our grand finale at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park.”