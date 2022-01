Local

Indy Parks has served more than 300,000 meals for kids after school

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Parks is celebrating its work to feed students.

Indy Parks says it served 300,391 meals with its after-school service meal last year.

It is still serving students this year at Christian, Riverside, Frederick Douglass, Washington, Municipal Gardens, Windsor Village and Pride Parks.

Anyone 18 and younger can get a meal Monday through Friday.

