Indy Winter Farmers Market organizers celebrating 15th season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Organizers at an Indianapolis farmers market are celebrating a big milestone — it’s the winter market’s 15th season.

The Indy Winter Farmers Market opened for the winter season in the AMP at 16 Tech on Saturday morning. Throughout the season, the market will see more than 80 different vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, and other seasonal items.

Officials with Growing Places Indy, the group running the market, say it’s the largest winter farmers market in the city.

The nonprofit is dedicated to increasing access to fresh food and promoting healthy lifestyle habits. It also runs two greenhouses year-round and two urban farms downtown.

Visitors will be able to find more than just food there.

Starting in December, Centers of Wellness for Urban Women will host wellness classes, including activities like yoga, meditation, and sound immersion. The group will also put on weekly walking groups and English and Spanish practice sessions.

The market’s co-manager Shalise Lee says they’re excited to celebrate the new season with the new program. “We’ll also have some programming for Children, some music,” Lee said. “It’s gonna be a good time this season.”

IWFM’s venue, The AMP at 16 Tech, is a food hall-style market with about 20 vendors open during the week.

The events director for 16 Tech, Whitney Ball, says hosting the market aligns with the group’s vision.

“It’s a great partnership, and we love it,” Ball said. “(It’s) focusing on entrepreneurship, small businesses, and community neighborhood engagement. We’re so happy to have them back, the wonderful vendors, they’re all concocting different breakfast menu items (and) just family fun.”

One vendor, David Mount, has sold his peanut brittle at IWFM since it moved to The AMP in 2021. He says it’s a great way to show off his product.

“The first year we came into the AMP because that was (the market’s) new location. Business was pretty good. Second year it was better” Mount said. “I’ve been doing (making peanut brittle for) the last 24 or so (years). This is something that just constantly sells out here and this is my third year here.”

SNAP is accepted at the market. Users can get their benefits tripled through a matching program.

IWFM is opening from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday through the end of April.