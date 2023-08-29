Indy Zoo welcomes ‘chill’ white rhino to its Plains yard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is a new white rhino roaming the Indianapolis Zoo’s Plains yard, bringing good vibes and good times with her along the way.

Zenzele, or Zen, the 19-year-old white rhino joins the zoo from The Wilds, a safari and conservation park in Cumberland, Ohio, arriving in Indiana in early June.

The zoo shared in a release Tuesday that it didn’t take long for Zen to get adjusted to her new home. Zen is described as laidback, but outgoing and curious.

The zoo says that Zen came to the zoo through a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan, which partners with accredited zoos and aquariums to provide sustainable, healthy, and diverse environments for endangered species.

Zen also enjoys getting plenty of pets and scratches, the zoo says.