IndyGo bus system to eliminate 7-day paper passes for tap cards, app

A MyKey pass card from the IndyGo bus system. (Photo Provided/IndyGo)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city’s bus system will discontinue its seven-day paper bus pass on Aug. 31.

The change comes as IndyGo offered MyKey, using a tap card or a QR code through a smartphone app. Cards can be bought at the retail desk at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center, just south of the City-County Building at 201 E. Washington St., or from a ticket vending machine

Papers passes purchased before Aug. 31 will be valid until the expiration date on them.

More information about MyKey is on the IndyGo website.

