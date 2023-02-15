Local

IndyGo hosting Purple Line virtual town hall Wednesday, open houses Thursday

A computerized depiction of the planned IndyGo Purple Line stop at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. (Provided Photo/IndyGo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo is hosting several events this week — including a virtual town hall Wednesday evening — to get residents ready for the next major Purple Line construction closure.

“Beginning as early as March, Purple Line construction will enter a new 130-day closure along 38th Street between Emerson and Shadeland Avenues for roadway and drainage improvements,” IndyGo said in a news release.

The previous major closure along 38th Street between Keystone Avenue and Emerson Avenues is expected to open to two-way traffic prior to the Emerson to Shadeland closure, IndyGo says.

The Purple Line is scheduled to open for service in 2024. The line will run for 15 miles, connecting downtown Indianapolis to Lawrence.

Construction impact

One eastbound lane of 38th Street will remain open.

eastbound lane of 38th Street will remain open. All westbound lanes of 38th Street will be closed between Emerson and Shadeland Avenues.

westbound lanes of 38th Street will be closed between Emerson and Shadeland Avenues. IndyGo Route 39 will detour around the closure with some temporary stops in place.

will detour around the closure with some temporary stops in place. Drivers headed west can detour around the closure using Shadeland Avenue, 46th Street, and Emerson Avenue.

IndyGo community events

Representatives from IndyGo will talk about construction impacts and resources available to the community at four events this week:

Virtual Purple Line Town Hall | Wednesday, 6 – 7 p.m. | Register here .

. Purple Line Open House: New Direction Church | Thursday, 12 – 2 p.m. | 5330 E. 38th St.

Purple Line Open House: New Direction Church | Thursday, 5 – 7 p.m. | 5330 E. 38th St.

Purple Line Pop-up and Food Pantry Drive-thru: New Direction Church | Saturday, noon – 2 p.m. | 5330 E 38th St.

For more information about the Purple Line and its construction impacts, visit IndyGo’s website.

(Provided Photo/IndyGo)