IndyGo offers signing bonuses to combat driver shortage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo is offering a $3,000 signing bonus for new hires applying to become bus drivers or mechanics.

IndyGo says this incentive is in response to the ongoing driver shortage and aims to rightsize the agency’s workforce.

New hires will receive the bonus after the first 90 days of employment in increments of $1,000 quarterly, as long as the employee remains in good standing.

“IndyGo is incredibly excited to add this incentive to its growing list of competitive benefits for bus driver and mechanic applicants,” IndyGo President and CEO Inez Evans said. “We hope this will make our positions even more desirable and be the final push job seekers need to apply and join the IndyGo family.”

IndyGo benefits include:

Coach operators — (bus driver — (after training): $21+/hour the first year.

Coach operators: Paid training (for CDL and IndyGo training).

Mechanics: $27+/hour starting pay.

Full-time positions with guaranteed 40 hours per week and overtime potential.

Medical, dental and vision insurance.

Free onsite wellness clinic for employees and their families.

Retirement plans.

Local work and no overnight travel.

Free IndyGo transportation for employees and their families.

Federal Loan Forgiveness Program.

Employees can also receive $1,500 for those who refer successful candidates for the bus driver or mechanical positions. The incentive will be available until Dec. 31. Anyone interested can apply online.