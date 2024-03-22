IPS hosting FAFSA filing workshop

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Public Schools district is hosting a FAFSA filing workshop on Friday.

The session is at Crispus Attucks High School at 11 a.m. and will help IPS students and their families complete the application for financial aid.

Staff from the IPS Future Centers will be on-site to answer questions from students and their families.

In the past, the FAFSA was optional. Now, it’s required for all Indiana high school seniors.

IPS joined Daybreak in February to highlight the district’s FAFSA Family Filing Nights. Leaders say they “demystify the financial aid application process and ensure that every student has access to the resources needed to pursue their higher education dreams.”

The FAFSA application deadline is April 15. However, FAFSA opened later than usual in December, partially because of the time it took the U.S. Department of Education to streamline the form.

IPS says that in the fall, 72.2% of students planned to pursue a 2- or 4-year college/university or trade program after graduation. Also, any IPS student with a 3.0 GPA is automatically admitted into IU-Indianapolis for free.

Families will need an FAFSA login ID to take part in the event. Click here to create an account.

IPS says students will also need a Social Security Number, along with their student or Alien Registration number if not a U.S. Citizen but an eligible non-citizen, 2022 federal income tax return, and W2s along with any other supporting documents.