ISP seeks recruits for Capitol patrol division

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police is recruiting officers to serve in its Capitol Police Section, the division that protects lawmakers and visitors to the Statehouse and Capitol grounds.

“It’s important to have law enforcement there while the grounds are functioning and the government is running. It’s very (important) that our Capitol police officers are on those grounds to provide protections, to not only the legislators but the general public,” said ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.

For now, ISP is looking to hire current and retired law enforcement for these positions. Pay ranges from $62,327 to $75,431 per year with no age limit. ISP says this is an expedited hiring process for a position that’s not as dangerous as a traditional trooper role.

“The folks there have basically designed a 4-week training, because there are some differences between regular law enforcement training and guys that have been out on the road training and working as police officers for years,” said Wheeles.

Indiana State Police also have openings for road patrol troopers. Much like other departments around the state and country, ISP has seen officers move from department to department for higher-paying jobs.

“I don’t see it on a grand scale. Traditionally, in law enforcement, that is something that happens — people go from department to department. It does happen from time to time, it’s not unusual,” said Wheeles.

Applications for Capitol officer positions are open until July 5. ISP says it will eventually open up the hiring process to candidates without law enforcement experience.