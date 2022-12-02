Local

‘Jurassic World Live Tour’ at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The age of the dinosaurs have returned to downtown Indianapolis with an action packed show.

Jurassic World Live Tour is at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday, December 2nd through Sunday, December 4th.

Alex Herbias will play Dr. Martin Riley in the show. He said guests will have the chance to come on the stage and interact with the dinosaurs and iconic vehicles during the preshow. This will also, include photo opportunities with Triceratops, Stegosaurus, Baby Bumpy, the Jurassic World Jeep, Gyrosphere, and the Utility Terrain Vehicle.

Austin Paz is a dinoteer. He explained how the tour will include a team of scientists that try to unravel a corrupt plan and save Jeanie, a Troodon dinosaur, from a terrible fate.

Show schedule:

Friday, December 2nd – Preshow Experience- 10:00am and 6:00pm, Show Time 11:00am and 7:00pm

Saturday, December 3rd – Preshow Experience 10:00am, 2:00pm, and 6:00pm, Show Time 11:00am, 3:00pm, and 7:00pm

Sunday, December 4th – Preshow Experience 10:00am and 2:00pm, Show Time 11:00am and 3:00pm

All guests age two and older are required to have a ticket.

